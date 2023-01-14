4 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $685,000

Wonderful 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath home with over 2,500 sq ft. Walk out your backdoor and into Castlewood State Park! This home features an open floor plan with sun filled chef’s kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, white shaker cabinets, extended kitchen island with white quartz countertops and white subway tile backsplash. The living area includes a large breakfast nook, family room with cozy gas fireplace and a work desk. A large office/library with French doors, dedicated formal dining room and laundry room completes the first floor. The second floor features large owner’s suite, three additional bedrooms and spacious hall bathroom. The unfinished lower level with sliding door & 2 large egress windows opens into private backyard with direct access to Castlewood Park. Home has been upgraded with LVP throughout, upgraded LED lighting, upgraded bath tile and fixtures, on demand gas water heater for unlimited hot water! See this one soon as this location is truly one of a kind!