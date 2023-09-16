Welcome to this charming 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath Ballwin property. Why build when you can get a less than 1 yr old home? This meticulously designed home offers a seamless blend of functionality & elegance that begins in the foyer that leads to an office space & separate dining room. The family room boasts w/ natural light & a cozy gas fireplace. The kitchen ft. 42' soft close custom cabinets, quartz countertops, mosaic tile backsplash, double ovens, stainless steel appliances & large center island. You'll also find a ML laundry room & half bath. Upstairs, 3 generously sized bedrooms & hall full bath await. The master bedroom ft. a vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet & ensuite bath w/ a double vanity & separate bath/shower. The LL offers an unfinished basement w/ roughed-in bath & egress. Outside, you'll find a 2-car garage, patio & spacious fenced-in backyard w/ serene views of Castlewood State Park, a reminder of the natural beauty that surrounds this exceptional property!