4 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $699,900

Your New Private Wooded Retreat Awaits! This impressive 4 bed/3.5 bath brick-front 2-story residence boasts an inviting open floorplan. You'll be greeted with a soaring 2-story entry foyer that flows naturally into the spacious living room & adjacent dining room w/ a marble surrounded fireplace , sunny bay window & butler pantry that flows naturally into the huge eat-in kitchen & adjacent breakfast room where you'll find ample 42in custom cabinetry, large center island w/ downdraft gas cooktop, gleaming granite counters/breakfast bar, stainless appliances, vaulted ceiling w/skylights & sliders to the composite deck w/ pergola + an adjacent flagstone patio. Private den w/ French double doors. Oversized master suite w/ cathedral ceiling, his & hers closets & a luxurious private bath. Expansive finished LL adds a huge family room w/ recessed wetbar + a full bath & Safe Room. Entertain in your private oasis featuring a massive patio, hot tub & inground pool. Huge 3-car finished garage too!