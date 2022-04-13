Meticulously cared for is a perfect description for this lovely 4 bed, 4.5 bath home. This 1.5 story home is located on a cul-de-sac & is very private w/ a charming walk out lower level to a patio & a level yard. Inside you will find newly refinished hardwood flrs throughout the main floor living spaces. There is a formal dining rm, office w/ new built-ins, & large great rm w/ fireplace. The gorgeous updated kitchen features new hardware, stainless appliances, a center island, & white Quartz countertops & backsplash. The kitchen opens to a breakfast & hearth rm w/ double doors that lead to a generous sized deck. Don't miss the main flr master suite w/ double vanities, a separate tub & shower plus walk-in closet. Upstairs there is a loft that is great for kids & 3 beds & 2 full baths. The walk-out LL has a bar, rec rm, workout space & full bath. Freshly painted throughout, new HVAC's in 2020, newer garage doors, new light fixtures & landscaping lights. This home is so special!
4 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $725,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The three-person panel will make a recommendation on disciplinary action to the Missouri Supreme Court within 30 days.
During her recovery without her spouse of 22 years nearby, he announced he’s divorcing her. Not a word from the Cardinals’ front office.
Former slugger relates how he told manager La Russa it would be 'dumb' not to take rookie Pujols onto the team.
Reliever celebrates first major league win as bullpen again excels
Neidorff, who died Thursday, led the Clayton-based health insurance company for 26 years, growing it into a behemoth in the managed care industry.
Looking for a St. Louis restaurant? Post-Dispatch critic Ian Froeb selects the 100 best spots for 2022.
Scaling the walls: After exploring new dimensions for Busch to spur offense, Cardinals stuck with 'golden' rule
Cardinals' home has become even less hospitable to hitters and home runs, seeing a plunge in runs per game in 2021. But is it an advantage to build on?
Missouri's junior senator is blocking appointments to the Department of Defense, making the country weaker.
Emily Hernandez of Sullivan, William "Bill" Merry of St. Louis County and Paul Scott Westover of Lake Saint Louis all got jail time for their actions during the insurrection.
While Grafton is poised to welcome a deluge of visitors this spring, hard feelings linger among some locals since the flood of 2019 brought a cable TV reality show to town.