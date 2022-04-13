4 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $725,000

Meticulously cared for is a perfect description for this lovely 4 bed, 4.5 bath home. This 1.5 story home is located on a cul-de-sac & is very private w/ a charming walk out lower level to a patio & a level yard. Inside you will find newly refinished hardwood flrs throughout the main floor living spaces. There is a formal dining rm, office w/ new built-ins, & large great rm w/ fireplace. The gorgeous updated kitchen features new hardware, stainless appliances, a center island, & white Quartz countertops & backsplash. The kitchen opens to a breakfast & hearth rm w/ double doors that lead to a generous sized deck. Don't miss the main flr master suite w/ double vanities, a separate tub & shower plus walk-in closet. Upstairs there is a loft that is great for kids & 3 beds & 2 full baths. The walk-out LL has a bar, rec rm, workout space & full bath. Freshly painted throughout, new HVAC's in 2020, newer garage doors, new light fixtures & landscaping lights. This home is so special!