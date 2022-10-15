4 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $799,900

Welcome to this Stunning Custom Built home on a full .71 acres close to award winning schools, restaurants and shopping. This home boasts 4 Beds, 3.5 Baths and 3,700+ sqft of living space. Enjoy the spacious Family Room with gas fireplace that opens to a stunning Kitchen dressed with Quartz counters, 42-inch cabinets/crown molding, SS appliances, walk-in pantry, & center island. The second floor houses the laundry, incredibly spacious loft area, three bedrooms, and a spacious master bedroom suite. The master bath features his/her closets, dual vanities, soaking tub/separate shower, bluetooth speakers & water closet. The lower level boasts a huge Rec Room & full Bath. Highlights: 3 car finished garage with built-in Electric car Outlet, dual zone HVAC, 75-gallon water heater, 6” exterior walls with high efficiency insulation, Smart home security system Ring doorbell, LED recessed lighting and chandeliers, 9-foot ceilings throughout. Enjoy your country setting in the heart of everything!