Showings start 8/13. Welcome to beautiful & historic Bel-Nor. This house has been updated and ready for a family! The main floor welcomes you into the foyer and opens up to the family and dining room. Enjoy breakfast in the brand new and expanded kitchen. The main floor offers a main floor bedroom, an office, full bath, and plenty of storage. The second floor has all new carpet & paint, new bathroom, 3 bedrooms, and expanded closet space in main bedroom. This house is over 2000 square feet of updated living space, but still maintains its original charm. UMSL and Normandie Golf Course are within walking distance in this quiet and lovely neighborhood. Come and check out this Tudor cottage and in the one of the best neighborhoods in the area.
4 Bedroom Home in Bel Nor - $280,000
