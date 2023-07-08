Welcome Home! As you enter this beautiful home, you can't help but notice the eye-catching open staircase, the open floor plan and the beautiful natural light. The home is three years old and unfortunately, the Seller has relocated. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets, a separate pantry and a center island for convenience. The home also has a separate dining room for those larger family gatherings. Upstairs, you will find a large primary bedroom, primary bath and walk-in closet. There are also three secondary bedrooms and a bath. The home has an attached garage, covered front porch, rear patio, fenced yard and an unfinished basement. Are you looking for Wingate School District? Here it is! Call you favorite agent today before this one's gone!