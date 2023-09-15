Entertainer's Dream! 4 bed/3 bath full brick Ranch on wooded lot w in ground pool & walkout basement is unassuming & SPECTACULAR! Gorgeous foyer leads to amazing family/kitchen combo. Well-appointed kitchen w ample custom cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless appliances. Spacious home office & formal dining for special occasions. Large primary suite w incredible back yard view has updated bath & walk in closet! 2 generous size bedrooms & updated spa-like bath w soaking tub complete the main level. Lower level surprises w huge recreational room w massive wet bar, fireplace & laminate wood flooring. Adjacent theater room offers European kitchen w granite counter top, beverage center & full size stainless fridge. Newly updated full bath & enormous 4th bedroom w walk in closet. Huge laundry and storage complete the lower level. Outside find a tranquil oasis with mountain vibe! Massive wood deck & custom pool that blends into the natural backdrop of this stay-cation home. AGENT OWNED