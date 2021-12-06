Check out this lovely 4 bed/2.5 bath ranch home nestled in one of Black Jack's most desirable subdivisions! Very spacious and inviting floor plan with over 1700 square feet of total living space. The updated kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a pantry. Other features are as follows; Hardwood floors, Separate Dining Room, Wood Burning Fireplace, Washer & Dryer hookups, 2 Car Garage, Updated bathrooms with tile floors, Partially finished lower level which includes a huge recreation room with built in shelves, a bonus room that can be used for an extra sleeping area, a finished ½ bath and plenty of storage space, the fenced in backyard has a patio area which is great for entertaining family and friends.
4 Bedroom Home in Black Jack - $185,000
