If you are looking for a unique 1.5 story with a great floorplan than this is the home for you. This 4 bed 2 bath has it all and for an extremely reasonable price in today's crazy market! Some of the notable features include granite countertops, SS appliances, large eat in kitchen with hardwood floors, main floor master with ensuite bathroom and walk in closet, wood burning fireplace in the living room with 2 story high ceilings, and deck overlooking the yard accessible by the living or bedroom. On the second floor there is an additional 3 beds and 1 bath all generous sizes and one with a walk in closet. The basement is partially finished with a nice rec room built for entertaining, along with a walk out to the huge and level yard. Detached 2 car garage and ample off street parking as well. New roof just put on in 2019 so very little to do but move in and enjoy your new home!
4 Bedroom Home in Black Jack - $225,000
