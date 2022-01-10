4 Bedroom Home in Black Jack - $240,000

Welcome home to 4443 Paddock Point Drive! This home sits in a quiet cul-de-sac, overlooking a golf course. The front entry fills the house with light. Main floor boasts an open plan: a spacious kitchen w/ a center island with a built-in grill,a family room,complete w/ bay windows, built-in window seating overlooking the pool and deck. Upstairs houses two large bedrooms,full bathroom, and master suite which includes a walk-in closet,a full en-suite bathroom, a shower, a jet-powered jacuzzi, and double sinks. Full finished basement is an oasis w/ a bed and full bathroom, living room w/ a built-in bookshelf, a pull-down projector, a bar w/ plenty of space for hosting game nights and movie marathons. The outside space contains a large deck that opens to your pool. From the top of the deck, you can see over the golf course. The yard is complete with a new stone retaining wall, topped with fresh soil ready for Spring planting. This property will not last long – schedule a viewing today!