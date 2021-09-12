Wonderfully updated Colonial classic on one of Brentwood’s most popular streets and just one block from Tilles Park! Open spaces include custom new kitchen with breakfast room, granite counters and stainless appliances sub zero refrigerator, and KitchenAid dishwasher, opening to a spacious family room with hardwood floors, recessed lighting, crown moldings & gas fireplace. Gleaming hardwoods, separate dining room, quality craftsmanship, finished lower level, & remodeled baths are a few of the amenities. Tranquil spacious master suite w/luxury bath, bubble tub, separate shower and large walk in closet plus 3 additional bedrooms and laundry room finish off the the 2nd floor. Newer windows and zoned HVAC. The beautifully finished, walk out lower level includes a family room and playroom, plus additional storage. Level fenced yard, lush plantings, aggregate driveway, walkways, custom paver patio, sprinkler system and over-sized 2 car garage.
4 Bedroom Home in Brentwood - $699,900
