4 Bedroom Home in Brentwood - $895,000

Better than New Construction, this 5yr old custom home was built for the Builder’s own family & offers all the bells & whistles! This 4300+ sq ft home features a gracious main floor primary suite, stunning kitchen & “California” hearth room w/FP & removable back wall at the touch of a button! The kitchen is over the top w/10ft granite island, custom cabinets, high end appliances & separate bar area. A 2nd FP is found in the open Greatroom; a formal dining rm, sitting rm & mud/laundry rm complete the main level. Upstairs are 3 oversized bedrms & 2 full baths (1 en suite). An open staircase leads to a lower level family rm, office/5th bedrm w/egress windows & 4th full bath. Wait until you see the backyard…the “California” hearth room features a glass overhead door that truly provides indoor/outdoor living. A Pit Master’s grilling station, private patio & the level backyard can’t be beat! Top rated schools, acres of new parks & trails…Why compromise, 2517 Louis Ave has it all and more!