Come check out this absolutely BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED 4 BED / 2.5 BATH home located in the Pattonville School District. This spacious home will be perfect for a big family looking to spread out with the split bedroom floor plan. Chefs Kitchen boast 42'' custom cabinetry, tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances, gas range & stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, center island, & elegant pendant lighting. Family room includes can lighting, ceiling fan, and natural light that fills the room. Off of the kitchen you will also find a step down living room/ dining room area that leads to the secluded master suite. The upper level features a LARGE 4th bedroom and half bath. Can also be used as an office area or additional hangout. Fully fenced backyard with a 3+ car parking pad. BRAND NEW HVAC AND DUCT work as of 2021!! Located minutes away from the airport and major highways making traveling a breeze. This is the place you have been waiting for!! Come check out today, this will go FAST!!
4 Bedroom Home in Bridgeton - $225,000
