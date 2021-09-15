Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 full bath home with main floor laundry in a gorgeous neighborhood. Meticulously maintained home with tons of updates and upgrades! Newer furnace and AC, Newer Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen and much, much more. The inviting front porch welcomes you to the entry foyer that opens into a bright living room and dining room. The kitchen has custom cabinets, granite countertops a large center island with breakfast bar and huge pantry. The kitchen is open to the large living room with gas fireplace, perfect for entertaining. A spacious master bedroom suite with updated bathroom offers privacy without being isolated from the other bedrooms. The front bedroom is very large and the additional bedrooms provide ample room as well. Home also features newer insulated windows with transferable warranty throughout. the large covered patio with built in gas grill and large flat backyard provide a private park-like retreat. Property backs (but isn't too close) to Bridgeton Pool.
4 Bedroom Home in Bridgeton - $284,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 2,977 flags were put up again, but the incident quickly drew calls for the student's expulsion.
Cardinals notebook: Carpenter hopes opportunities will open up for 2022, does not want 'this particular season' to be end
Trapped in a zero-for-28 cold spell, Carpenter focuses on potential of 'one swing' changing season in wild-card race.
"I’ve spoken to a number of large downtown employers who have indicated they are going to seriously consider not renewing leases," Coatar said Wednesday.
After months of trouble and mountains of complaints, City Hall is putting Reign on trial. Hearings begin Friday.
The St. Louis region is experiencing a heavy infestation of horned oak gall, but this south St. Louis County community faces a threat to its namesake.
For the next US senator from Missouri, Democratic voters are left with two candidates, both of whom can be counted on to do the wrong thing.
Evidence shown at Friday’s hearing included surveillance video of a gunfight.
Cardinals fans are asking questions about Shildt's recent lineup head-scratchers. The answer comes in looking at the hand he's been dealt.
Officials are trying to minimize closures along the trail.
The player was in town for rookie camp, the team said.