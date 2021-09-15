4 Bedroom Home in Bridgeton - $284,900

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 full bath home with main floor laundry in a gorgeous neighborhood. Meticulously maintained home with tons of updates and upgrades! Newer furnace and AC, Newer Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen and much, much more. The inviting front porch welcomes you to the entry foyer that opens into a bright living room and dining room. The kitchen has custom cabinets, granite countertops a large center island with breakfast bar and huge pantry. The kitchen is open to the large living room with gas fireplace, perfect for entertaining. A spacious master bedroom suite with updated bathroom offers privacy without being isolated from the other bedrooms. The front bedroom is very large and the additional bedrooms provide ample room as well. Home also features newer insulated windows with transferable warranty throughout. the large covered patio with built in gas grill and large flat backyard provide a private park-like retreat. Property backs (but isn't too close) to Bridgeton Pool.