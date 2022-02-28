Fabulous move in ready Bridgeton home! This 4 bed/ 3 full bath home has the open floor plan you've been looking for. Beautiful, rich luxury vinyl floors & neutral paint colors throughout the main level. Formal Dining room opens to Great Room with vaulted ceiling and bay window. Eat-in kitchen features custom cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances, pantry and cozy breakfast room that opens to your maintenance free deck overlooking woods. Convenient main floor laundry room. Primary suite has large walk-in closet as well as private bath with dual sinks, soaking tub and sep shower. Two more main floor bedrooms are perfect for guests or a home office. Walk out lower level has a large rec room with gas fireplace, canned lighting, third full bath and fourth bedroom. Still, plenty of room for storage. Oversized two-car garage! Yard backs to common ground with trees. This is truly one level living at its finest. Close to HWY's, airport, West Port. . . it doesn't get any better than this!
4 Bedroom Home in Bridgeton - $349,900
