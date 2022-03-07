4 Bedroom Home in Bridgeton - $350,000

Why build when you have this sparkling 4 bdrm, 2.5 bath home in the beautiful Bridgeton Trails subdivision. You will be delighted by the beautiful hardwood flooring, open living spaces and gorgeous eat in kitchen with under-mount sink, granite, and breakfast island. Main floor laundry and drop area right off the two car garage. Formal dining room for entertaining and open living room with fireplace to cozy up to. Upstairs you will find a large master bedroom with tray ceiling, walk in closet, and ensuite bath complete with soaking tub and shower. 3 more bedrooms with more than ample space and privacy for all and a full bath. The walk out basement is plumbed for another bathroom, and plenty of storage area. The backyard is expansive usable greenspace and backs to common ground.