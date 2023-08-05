Why build when you can own this amazing 2 year old home with now a finished basement! This home as over 2000 livable square footage and is the perfect home to entertain and relax while enjoying the scenic views of Tanglewood. You will enjoy the sprawling master suite with large closet and en-suite! Luxury vinyl planking throughout the shared spaces and carpeting in the bedrooms. This amazing home backs to trees to provide privacy and a shaded back yard. This home should be on the market August 4th! Don't miss out on this one!