4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $1,150,000

Through the arched double-door entry, and after every turn, you and your guests will be in awe of this unique home, a perfect mix of old-world charm and modern living. Neighboring a country club and golf course, the home sits on a stunning 1.23 acre parcel with a semi-private lake. With six separate entertaining spaces, many overlooking the lake, this home is meant to be enjoyed and shared with family and friends: an open dream-like kitchen with adjoining family hearth room, a traditional dining room with butler’s pantry that’s perfect for celebrating special occasions, wood paneled family room with a wet bar and fireplace, screen and projector theater room also with wet bar and fireplace, a pool table room, and finally, an expansive summertime deck with western views of the lake. Add a multi-floor glass-lined atrium, a beautiful master suite with fireplace, a wood paneled office, a rubber floor gym, and two indoor copper waterfalls, you have a truly exceptional home.