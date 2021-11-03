4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $2,052,315

Here's the opportunity you have been waiting for! A brand new custom luxury home built by the outstanding craftsmen at Lombardo Homes nestled among 5+ acres of woods overlooking the Missouri River Valley on land located at I-64 & Olive Blvd in the heart of Chesterfield! This 1.5-story home will have over 4,500 square feet of gorgeous living space including a home office, gourmet kitchen, 2-story great room, opulent main floor primary suite, & formal dining room with a butler's pantry. Each of the 4 bedroom suites has its own private bath & walk-in closet. Choose the finishes that match your taste and style. Side-entry 3-car garage. Impressive brick and stone front elevation. So secluded and private, you will forget some of the best shopping, dining, and conveniences in West County are just minutes from your door. Served by the Parkway (Central High) School District. Seller will have the boundary adjusted to approximately 5.41 acres. See for yourself today! Duplicate listing of 21062178