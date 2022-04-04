4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $2,600

Fantastic 4 bed, 3 bath ranch home available for lease in the Parkway School District! All windows have been replaced with new thermal windows, front and rear doors are also new! Enter to find luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the main level. Living room can double as a large office, separate dining room, and coffered ceiling in the family room. New kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and large pantry. 4 bedrooms are all located on the main floor. All rooms have been freshly painted and all light fixtures have been replaced with LED lighting. Two car attached garage. Tenant maintains yard and pays all utilities except MSD. Prefer 24 month lease but will not rule out a 1 year lease. First and last months rent are paid prior to moving in. Tenant is responsible for $40 background fee.