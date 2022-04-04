Fantastic 4 bed, 3 bath ranch home available for lease in the Parkway School District! All windows have been replaced with new thermal windows, front and rear doors are also new! Enter to find luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the main level. Living room can double as a large office, separate dining room, and coffered ceiling in the family room. New kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and large pantry. 4 bedrooms are all located on the main floor. All rooms have been freshly painted and all light fixtures have been replaced with LED lighting. Two car attached garage. Tenant maintains yard and pays all utilities except MSD. Prefer 24 month lease but will not rule out a 1 year lease. First and last months rent are paid prior to moving in. Tenant is responsible for $40 background fee.
4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $2,600
Related to this story
Most Popular
Corner 17 in the Delmar Loop called out an Instagram influencer for his negative review after the restaurant turned down his promotional pitch.
Police said Paris Harvey, 12, shot and killed Kuaron Harvey, 14, and then shot herself. Family members believe the deaths were accidental.
“My comment was that if it was toxic, it must be in the front office,” La Russa told USA Today.
Did Trump use an undocumented “burner” phone to hide his activity during the Capitol insurrection? If so, why?
Democrat Scott Sifton drops out of the race, and endorses Trudy Busch Valentine.
Family members on Wednesday were mourning the death of 12-year-old LaFrance Johnson, who was accidentally shot Tuesday in north St. Louis.
The steep descent was "likely an intentional action by the pilot, but for reasons that could not be determined," investigators said.
White Sox skipper lashes out at "toxic environment' rumor, hopes it doesn't damage Shildt's chances of returning to managing.
For years, the teammates have traded practical jokes big, small, and smelly, but on the 10th anniversary of the most elaborate one a new dynamic: It's Coach Schumaker now.
The measure sets up a plan to allow residents and companies to contribute to a slavery reparations fund by adding donations to tax, water and refuse bills.