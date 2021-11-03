Here's the opportunity you have been waiting for! A brand new custom luxury home built by the outstanding craftsmen at Lombardo Homes nestled among 10 acres of woods overlooking the Missouri River Valley on land located at I-64 & Olive Blvd in the heart of Chesterfield! This 1.5-story home will have over 5,200 sq ft of gorgeous living space including a home office, gourmet kitchen, 2-story great room, 2nd floor loft, opulent main floor primary suite, & formal dining room w/butler's pantry. Each of the 4 bedrooms has its own private bath access & walk-in closet. Choose the finishes that match your taste & style. Side-entry 3-car garage. Impressive brick & stone front elevation. So secluded & private, you will forget some of the best shopping, dining, and conveniences in West County are just minutes from your door. Served by the Parkway (Central High) School District. Seller will have the boundary adjusted to approximately 10 acres. See for yourself today! Duplicate listing for 21062182
4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $3,477,154
