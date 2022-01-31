4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $359,900

Amazing location!! Steps away from Highcroft Elementary and minutes from I-40 & Hwy 141, this beautiful family home with an open floor plan in a great community is the one you do not want to miss. The great room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace opens into the kitchen and leads to a covered deck (As-Is, No known structural issues). Separate Living and Dining areas for entertaining guests. Updated windows, newer concrete driveway, newer water heater, dishwasher, smart thermostat, security system are just a few of the recent updates. New Roof (2021 - Transferable Warranty), Stove/Range (2021) and New carpet (2021) in the walkout lower level too. Oversized garage is perfect for extra storage or a workshop. Cool off in the Subdivision POOL this summer!!