4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $365,000

Instant equity opportunity.. This 1 owner very well cared for 2 story traditional home is ready for your personal touches yet move in ready. Home features a recently replaced roof, wood floors, fabulous sun room, charming brick rear courtyard, finished lower level with full masonry fireplace w/half bath, 4 bedrooms upstairs and 2 full baths, a sitting room in the master for future bath/ laundry expansion and all of this on a quiet cul-de-sac location. Parkway schools and a neighborhood pool and clubhouse for summertime fun. The home also features an Irrigation system, updated furnace, A/C and water heater, newer driveway and newer electric panel. The home is clean and in excellent shape ready for your family but Seller would prefer to sell AS-IS and it's priced accordingly. Agent has an ownership interest in the property.