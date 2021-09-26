4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $375,000

Great price reduction! Immaculate 2 sty,crisp curb appeal,meticulous landscaping,maintenance free exterior,new roof 2020 and rear entry garage are just the beginning. Wood floors compliment the living room,dining room and family room.Spacious LR with bay window.Separate formal dining room.Kitchen features abundant custom cabinetry,quartz counters and updated appliances.Breakfast room features updated sliding doors to 2 tier maintenance free deck.Cozy family room offers wood burning fireplace accented w/wood framed accent wall. Main floor laundry with service door to the outside & half bath complete this level.Spacious master suite features updated bath,large custom closet. 3 more generous size bedrooms & updated hall bath on this level.Ceiling fans throughout.Updates during ownership include windows,baths, HVAC, flooring,roof,deck,landscaping, sprinkler system.Convenient to restaurants,grocery stores,great schools and just minutes to Hwy40. October 10 would be an ideal closing date.