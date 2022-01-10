 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $375,000

Updates Galore on this Mid-Century Modern Ranch! The pictures tell the story of this well-maintained, clean, updated, freshly painted, 4-BR ranch in a great Chesterfield location! Showings begin immediately (no coming-soon BS) -- but Seller will wait 3 full days before accepting an offer to give all buyers a chance to mobilize. Ginormous fenced backyard with tall privacy fence. Semi-finished Lower Level w/ vinyl plank flooring. Rehabber-seller can close quickly -or- accommodate a Buyer who needs time to sell their existing home, i.e., contingent-on-sale offers will be considered. Overlapping appt's allowed.

