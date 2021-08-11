Passed the covered porch & stained glass front door, hardwood flooring welcomes you into the foyer. The spacious Dining Rm to your right includes crown molding, chair rail & a large window bringing in plenty of natural light. To the left the Living Rm or Office also has crown molding & overlooks the front yard. You will love the Family Rm with doors leading to the huge deck overlooking the private tree-lined backyard. Adjacent & open to the Family Rm are the Kitchen & Breakfast Rm ideal for family gatherings or sophisticated entertaining. The Master Bedroom also on the main floor has a cedar closet plus a 2nd closet. The Master Bath includes tub/shower combo. Upstairs are 3 large Bedrms serviced by a hall Bath. The largest Bedrm has a vaulted ceiling, window seat & huge cedar closet, the 2nd Bedrm has a window seat overlooking the front yard & the 3rd Bedrm has a view of the lovely backyard. W/O finished LL includes a Rec Rm & plenty of storage. More...Fresh Paint & New Carpet 2021!
4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $399,000
