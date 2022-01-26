This superbly maintained and updated Chesterfield Ranch home is ready for you!! As you enter the home, you will Love the gleaming sea of Hardwood Flooring throughout the main living areas of the home! On the right; Formal living /Office, Left; Dining room, straight ahead expansive Family room with Cozy Gas Fireplace.The Beautifully updated kitchen features 42" Shaker Cabinets, Maintenance free CaesarStone tops and Stainless steel appliances. The Original owners have updated this home with beautiful finishes; Crown molding, can lights, ceiling fans, Plantation shutters and tons of built-ins all over. Main floor Laundry!! It has a beautiful 3 season room with hardwood floors, a fireplace and a wall of windows, level back yard with a gorgeous stamped concrete patio and super cute shed/playhouse, and premium hardscaping all around. The lower level was recently renovated/finished as well; Huge family/play/entertainment area along with a bar and massive full bathroom! You have to see it!
4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $419,989
Related to this story
Most Popular
Several St. Louis-area school districts have encountered recent challenges to library books; Wentzville banned one.
Expiration of Bally Sports Midwest's deal with Charter could put availability of Cards, Blues telecasts in jeopardy to many fans in St. Louis area.
A heavy police presence was at St. Clair Square located off Interstate 64 in St. Clair County.
As lockout persists, DeJong hits new drills and data to ‘lock-in’ swing and reward Cardinals' confidence
Unable to work with Cardinals coaches, DeJong hired a hitting instructor who has helped him establish what he lacked (routine) and he misplaced (swing path).
Missouri's attorney general filed suit against 36 school districts across the state over masking.
Rep. Shamed Dogan urged Rep. Brian Seitz to apologize, but Seitz declined. Both men are Republicans.
The officers were attending to a separate crash on the highway when the incident occurred Monday night. Several others also were injured.
Tyler Marler's friend said he had tried to overdose before police fatally shot him. "Everyone knows if you pull a gun on police what happens to you."
Retired teachers no longer have waiver of work rules.
Austin Vines and his mastiff pit bull mix Nova died as a result of the attack Sunday near Fenton.