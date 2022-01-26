 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $419,989

4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $419,989

This superbly maintained and updated Chesterfield Ranch home is ready for you!! As you enter the home, you will Love the gleaming sea of Hardwood Flooring throughout the main living areas of the home! On the right; Formal living /Office, Left; Dining room, straight ahead expansive Family room with Cozy Gas Fireplace.The Beautifully updated kitchen features 42" Shaker Cabinets, Maintenance free CaesarStone tops and Stainless steel appliances. The Original owners have updated this home with beautiful finishes; Crown molding, can lights, ceiling fans, Plantation shutters and tons of built-ins all over. Main floor Laundry!! It has a beautiful 3 season room with hardwood floors, a fireplace and a wall of windows, level back yard with a gorgeous stamped concrete patio and super cute shed/playhouse, and premium hardscaping all around. The lower level was recently renovated/finished as well; Huge family/play/entertainment area along with a bar and massive full bathroom! You have to see it!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News