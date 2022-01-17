Beautifully update ranch in Parkway West! Wood floors greet you in the entry and carry throughout the dining, kitchen and family room. The chef's kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, electric downdraft cooktop and wall oven. Pass through the main floor laundry with utility closet and tile floors to your 2 car garage. Spread out in the large owners suite with walk-in closet and full bath. Three more bedrooms and hall bath round out the main floor. The lower level has sizable unfinished storage as well as a large rec room with recessed lighting. Perfect for game night or entertaining!
4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $420,000
