4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $439,900

Welcome to your perfect 1.5 story home in the heart of Chesterfield! This STUNNING home has all the updates you've been looking for with beautiful brand new hardwood floors throughout the first floor that lead into a completely remodeled kitchen. In the spacious kitchen you find find all new appliances, new flooring, and beautiful large windows. Just past the the open foyer, is the first floor master bedroom that features an updated master bath and walk in closet. Just a few of the many updates to 15028 Lake Clay include new paint throughout the home, updated/remodeled bathrooms on first and second floor, beautiful newly finished stairs and spindles leading up to the second floor, and a LUXURY fireplace in living space on the main level. The completely private, wooded backyard is every homeowners dream, filled with flowers, a large fenced-in grass space, and a flowing creek.

