4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $486,600

RARE FIND!!! Great 4 bed 4 full bath home in the heart of Chesterfield! Beautifully maintained and updated. Perfect for entertaining with with inground pool and hot tub in the backyard, open and split floor plan, main floor laundry off garage, updated lighting throughout, fireplace in main living area as well as lower level, stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen and baths throughout, amazing Master bath with counter height vanities, walk-in California closet and faux fireplace over tub. Master bedroom has direct access to the deck / pool area. 2nd kitchen and family room with fireplace in open plan walk-out basement... Backyard paradise is steps from both kitchen areas! Basement also includes bonus room, 4th full bath, and LOTS of storage. Do not miss out on this one!