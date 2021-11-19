4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $510,000

Come take a look at this well cared for home in Greenfield Village & make it yours! The private backyard is STUNNING and backs to beautiful, mature trees. With over 2,800 sq. ft. on the main level, plus an additional 1,000 sq. ft. in the lower level, this home provides an abundance of living space for a family. The oversized master suite with walk-in closet and partially updated master bath, make it a SPECIAL RETREAT. Three additional large bedrooms & an additional bath round out the second level. Stunning hardwood floors are noticeable throughout the entire second level, and most of the first floor. Special features include: main floor laundry with mud room & bonus room, second kitchen in the walk-out lower level. Huge deck great for entertaining. In addition to the recreation area, LL also has an additional room that can be used as a home office or exercise room, plus ample storage & a full bath. Located on a private street, this home is the PERFECT PLACE to raise your family.