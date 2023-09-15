Welcome to your dream home in Chesterfield with easy highway access and walking distance to parks! This stunning 4 bed, 2.5 bath 2 story home offers the perfect blend of luxury and comfort. Step inside and be greeted by the elegance of the hardwood floors throughout the main level and natural light. The kitchen has granite countertops and plenty of cabinets, perfect for any chef. The master is spacious with a huge walk-in closet, while the master bath offers a tranquil retreat after a long day. The partially finished walk out lower level is a versatile space, that is perfect for entertaining while still having a home office. Step outside onto the composite deck that flows across the whole home and admire the expansive, flat fenced-in backyard backing to common ground, perfect for outdoor gatherings and activities. This home also has new A/C and furnace. With its desirable location and exceptional features, this home is truly a gem. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make it yours.