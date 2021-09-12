Chesterfield villa living at its best on a quiet cul-de-sac in popular Baywood Villages. Former builder display has been lovingly maintained with numerous updates. Main floor living with extra space for both family and visitors. Open floor plan is great for entertaining with separate dining room, spacious kitchen, b'fast room that leads out to a deck and a soaring great room complete with a gas fireplace. The Master Bedroom suite is a sanctuary in itself with his/her closets and a large master bath with dual sinks, jetted tub and a separate shower. 2 add'l bedrooms, another full bath and main floor laundry round out the first floor. The lower level almost doubles the living space with a family room with wood burning fireplace, wet bar, office, a 4th bedroom and 2 add'l full baths and is walkout to a covered patio. All this plus plenty of storage space and a 2 car attached garage. Baywood Village amenities include a pool, tennis courts and clubhouse. Welcome Home!
4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $525,000
