A fresh opportunity to buy! No waiting to Sunday and "hoping" your offer gets selected. If you love this house bring an offer today! This wonderfully secluded home sets on nearly .60 acres of land on a very private cul-de-sac about 30 seconds from Clarkson and Baxter. The back yard is very private, has tons of trees as well! There is a fantastic COVERED PORCH and a secluded covered patio just off the pool deck. Inside, there is a lot of room for everyone to spread out. The kitchen has new quartz countertops, a professional 5 burner DECOR cook top, center island, stainless appliances, huge pantry, and DOUBLE OVENS. The MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY and MUD ROOM are just off the kitchen. Upstairs, you have a HUGE MASTER BEDROOM/ENSUITE, plus 3 more large bedrooms. New carpet just installed. This home is listed below current market value! Don't miss out on this bargain. Perfectly located near the heart of Chesterfield in AWARD WINNING Rockwood Schools!
4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $535,000
