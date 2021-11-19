 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $539,900

4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $539,900

4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $539,900

Wonderful opportunity in sought after Chesterfield Hill. Swimming Pool! Large floor plan plus a finished lower level. New flooring, paint and fixtures. Rear entry garage, screened porch, maintenace free brick/vinyl exterior. Additional Pics and description coming soon. Showings start 12/1

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News