This stately home is located in the established subdivision of Chesterfield Hill. Along tree lined streets on a quiet cul-de-sac you will find this remarkable 2 story brick home. A grand formal DR & spacious LR are located off the the entry foyer. The family room is warm and inviting w/ original wood floors, w/b fireplace and custom bookshelves. There is a 3 season room to relax and enjoy nature, overlooking the private yard. The kitchen has updated cabinets, granite counters, Jenn-Air wall ovens and cook top along w/ breakfast room for casual dining. M/F laundry is located between the kitchen and garage serving as a mud room. Upstairs is the massive master with walk-in closet & a full bath. 3 more spacious bedrooms with original wood floors & a full bath w/ double vanity complete the upper level. The finished w/o basement has 2 bonus rooms, rec room, half bath, w/b fireplace & plenty of storage. Exceptional homes such as this do not come along often so make an appointment today!
4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $540,000
