Magnificent 2 story home located in the award winning Marquette school district. The grand front porch entry to this colonial beauty is mesmerizing. Step inside the classy 2 story entry way and be greeted by newer gorgeous hardwood flooring and neutral paint throughout. Notice the expansive office to your left and the stunning dining room to your right. Continue on to the beautiful living room adorned with a special wet bar area. Enjoy loads of natural light provided by the living room bay window. The kitchen is warm and inviting with its earthy backsplash, elegant cabinets, SS appliances and dark granite countertops. Other great features to this home include main floor laundry, finished garage, large flat backyard with a sturdy deck and cozy pergola area. Upstairs includes 3 spacious bedrooms and a charming master suite - complete with a tiled bathroom and newer walk in closet system. Lastly, the finished lower level contains bonus rooms and storage! This house is simply amazing!
4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $549,900
