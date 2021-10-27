4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $550,000

UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY! - Fantastic Location, Privacy, Up-dated! What a stunning 2-story on the private 0.72 acre Lot on the Cul-de-sac in the desired Thousand Oaks Subdivision in Chesterfield! Gorgeous, Flat and "Soccer Field" Size Backyard!!! 4 bedrooms and 3 custom finished bathrooms, open floor plan, main level - family room opens to the breakfast room and custom made kitchen with centered island, lots of cabinets, office, dining/ living room, wet bar, laundry on the main floor, finished lower level with so much additional finished space - entertainment, additional office, gym room, play room, plenty of storage and more! Master suite with sitting area overlooks the private backyard. Wood floors, all new carpets, freshly painted throughout the house. Subdivision: love swimming or fishing? All here - Swimming pool, lake, clubhouse, tennis court, subdivision events. Just minutes to highway 64, great schools! Come see us!