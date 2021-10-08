Wonderful updated 4-bedroom 3.5 bath home in the highly sought after Ladue Trails subdivision. This stately two story sits on just over a half-acre lot and backs to 34+ acres of private common ground. This is A RARE opportunity to scoop up one of the “common ground” homes! Well-appointed and updated kitchen with granite countertops, center island, planning desk, stainless appliances and ceramic tile floor. Adjacent to kitchen is a beautiful hearth room with a woodburning fireplace flanked by large windows and built-in bookcases. Front living room and dining room round out the main center floor plan. Second level features four generously sized bedrooms and two full baths. Spacious finished basement, with plenty of recreational space for the kids, space for a home office, full bath, and plenty of storage. Cute patio and private level yard. Close to highways, top rated Parkway Central school. Make this one yours today!
4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $550,000
