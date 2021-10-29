4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $565,000

BEAUTIFUL CHESTERFIELD HOME! Easy access to Highway 40 and beautiful street with small pond/lake to enjoy! Professional pictures will be up on Monday, October, 25. Walk in to beautiful cherry wood foyer, Office with wooden doors for privacy. Beautiful Dining Room. Kitchen has solid surface counters, island with down draft cooktop, ceramic backsplash with 2 spacious pantries. Laundry right off kitchen, with built in nooks, cabinets, a place for everything! Beautiful sunroom off kitchen to sit and enjoy view of lake/pond in neighborhood. Deck off sunroom on one side and concrete patio on other side. Lower level has beautiful rec area, full bath, built ins for media equipment, abundant closet space, plus HOME GYM with wood flooring, wet bar and wall of glass doors for tv watching during workouts! This home is a MUST SEE, MOVE IN READY for a family to make their own!