Looking for a beautiful 2 Story 4BR/2.5BA Home with a POOL in a fantastic neighborhood? This is it! Situated on a .5 Acre Lot, this home features a private back yard pool w/ rear entry garage and large patio for entertaining. Enter to find Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout the Main level, w/ Formal Living and Dining Rooms accented with cased doorways and crown molding. The Family Room is expansive, w/ large bay window overlooking back yard, Gas Stone Fireplace, TV Mount above fireplace, canned lighting and door to patio. The Kitchen boasts Maple 42” Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Stove with Hood and Main Floor Laundry. Upstairs is the large Primary Suite w/ walk in closet and bath, and three add’l bedrooms. The Fin. Lower Level boasts a cozy Family and Game Room. Recent updates include Roof (2017), furnace (2018) and flooring (2019). Great location with easy access to Hwy. 64, restaurants, shopping and the new Logan Park. Parkway Schools!
4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $575,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Retiring broadcaster once faced serious health problem
LA's Chris Taylor drills a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to tear apart a tense 1-1 tie and end the Cardinals’ historic run on their first step into the postseason.
BenFred: Familiar troubles — too much trust in Reyes, missing offense — returned for Cardinals in wild-card loss
Game was a nail-biter all the way through, Cards just couldn't get the big hit when they needed it.
Here are the highlights from our Monday chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Radio voice is retiring after 50 years in booth and battle with COVID.
BenFred: Tennessee's dismantling of Mizzou puts spotlight squarely on Drinkwitz's hiring of defensive coordinator Wilks
Mizzou's defense is one of the worst in Power Five football, and Saturday confirmed it again.
Arrest records show the 30-year-old man was arrested Monday on school property, at 341 Sappington Road.
St. Louis-area hospitals face staffing crisis as burnout and high ‘traveler’ salaries cause nurses to leave
-
- 11 min to read
The pandemic has sent a nursing shortage that has been building over the past 10 years into dire straits, nurses and hospital administrators say.
Goldschmidt's single for his 99th RBI is game-winner as Cardinals win 90th game for 12th time since 2000.
Timothy Banowetz pleaded guilty Tuesday to murder in the 2020 stabbing death of Edwardsville lawyer Randy Gori.