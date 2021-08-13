4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $587,000

If one level living is compelling – this stylish ranch will provide the perfect lifestyle. A front entry opens to the living room that flows effortlessly into the dining room, providing a perfect backdrop for entertaining. An open design floorplan w/an updated kitchen w/floor-to-ceiling cabinetry, tiled backsplash, peninsula island, solid counters & 2 ovens open to a breakfast room & family room with large windows & sliding doors to the patio & enchanted backyard. Your home will be where friends & family want to gather. The private primary bedroom suite with walk-in closet & spa-like bathroom w/jacuzzi-style tub, 2 vanities, & separate shower & commode area provides a spa-like retreat. 3 Additional bedrooms, 2nd full bathroom plus main level laundry room, powder room & direct access to the 2-car garage makes life so easy. A large recreational area & abundant storage space in the LL plus easy access to I-64 & shopping & dining all work together to provide a sought-after lifestyle.