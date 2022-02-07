This meticulously maintained stately 2 story showcases many quality updates and is situated on a 1/2 acre level lot. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms & an oversized side entry garage. One look at this beautiful, exceptionally well cared for home (second owner), you'll be making plans to move right in! Hardwood floors flow throughout most of the main-level spaces. Enjoy a chef's kitchen w/Cherry cabs, granite countertops, travertine backsplash, dbl wall ovens, under cabinet lighting, & garden window. Distinctive family rm. w/stone fireplace/hearth, hardwood flooring, bookshelves, beamed ceiling, & french doors that lead to all-season room. En suite main bedroom w/ceiling fan, walk-in closet, and updated bathroom w/abundant storage. Finished lower level has new flooring, fireplace, built-in speakers, & cabinet nook w/refrigerator. Charming outdoor living spaces with sprawling paver sidewalk & patio. Too many updates to mention. Convenient Chesterfield location. Rockwood School District.
4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $589,000
