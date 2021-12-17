4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $595,000

Welcome to this charming updated home nestled in the desirable neighborhood of Fairfield Farm! 4 Bedrooms, 4 baths, handsome solid hickory hardwood floors throughout main floor, newer Energy Star Simonton windows, updated bathrooms & finished basement w/ newer carpet will delight the new buyers! WOW, the gorgeous kitchen remodel w/ addition of the sunny breakfast room, plenty of custom cabinets, center island, granite counter tops w/ high-end Wolf appliances including oven, warming drawer, microwave & gas range plus Miele dishwasher & pretty tile floor would make any chef proud! Perfect for entertaining, this wonderful home has a large dining room, a living room w/ custom office area, including built-in cabinetry, that opens to the inviting great room overlooking the nice backyard. The generous Master Bedroom Suite has an updated bathroom with tiled shower, separate tub & custom cabinetry. The 2nd floor full bath is updated with double sinks & newer cabinetry. Fantastic location too!