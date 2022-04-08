4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $600,000

Showing begin Thursday at 5pmOpen Sunday, (4/10), 1-3pm! Over $140,000 in Upgrades! Over 5000sq ft of living space! This home is like no other -Spectacularly elevated to new heights this home will make you feel like you have arrived! Garage can hold 3 cars! Fully fenced yard! Exquisite travertine flring & gorgeous wood floors flow thruout! Be dazzled by the classy office, expansive living rm-family rm addition boasting a gorgeous woodburning fireplce w/stone look, crown molding, bay window, french doors to delightful Sunroom w/skylights! The designer kitchen features travertine flrs, Newr SS appliances- overized double ovens, 5-burner cooktop & frig stays! Main floor Laundry! Expansive second flr includes three luxurious baths! Bonus rm + 4bdrms! Master bath-limestone walls, designer shower & soaker jet tub! 2nd bdrm-ensuite w/natural stone walls & designer shower! Finished LL-Theater rm, Huge Rec rm, office/exercise rm & 4th full bath! Upgrades galore-Roof 1yr, Zoned hvac 4yrs…