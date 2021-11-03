4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $650,000

Beautiful 2 Story home located on Spectacular lot in desirable Chesterfield Meadows. Pride of Ownership Throughout. Cozy Family room with fireplace & beamed ceiling that opens to your 4 seasons room w/view of lake. Updated kitchen with custom cabinets, solid surface countertops, stainless appliances. Formal dining and living rooms plus den finish off the main floor. Upper level has LG Master Suite with walk in closets, full bath w/his & her vanity's, water closet, tile floors. 3 addtl spacious bedrooms w/full bath finish off upper level. Finished lower L.L. has Rec area w/wet bar, full bath & possible sleeping area or playroom. Paver driveway w/2 parking spaces. Paver walkway leads to large paver patio with gorgeous views of large yard backing to lake. Fabulous epoxy garage floors w/custom cabinets. Main floor Laundry, Newer HVAC, Hardwood Floors, Sprinkler System, Extensive millwork & many more upgrades & Improvements. Original owners! Rockwood Schools! Prime location!