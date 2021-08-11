4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $650,000

Beautiful 2 story colonial brick home with circular drive and 3 car side garage! You will love living in this A rated neighborhood close to churches, parks and easy highway access. Gorgeous 2 story foyer welcomes you into this stately home, move in ready with brand new carpet and fresh paint throughout. Spacious kitchen complete with center island, breakfast bar and breakfast room, which leads out to the deck...perfect for entertaining family and friends! Main floor laundry is a bonus! Partially finished lower level is ideal for guests, play room, family room, etc...and has a new full bath. Large master suite has a huge walk in closet and full bath with nice big tub for relaxing. You won't want to miss this opportunity to live in this lovely home in a fantastic neighborhood!!