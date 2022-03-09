4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $650,000

One word. . .WOW!! Stunning 4 bed/5 bath Chesterfield home. As you enter the spacious two-story entry, you'll notice the beautiful marble floors, flanked by your formal dining room & cozy home office. 2-story GR allows an abundance of light with its wall of windows & plantation shutters. Gas FP with a floor to ceiling surround is truly the focal point. Updated eat-in kitchen features oak flooring (03), white cabinetry, center island, warm granite counters (09), DBL oven (one convection) & direct access to your screened-in covered porch. Main floor laundry! Primary suite features Trey Ceiling, bay window, huge walk in closet and luxurious bath w/ dual sinks, jacuzzi & oversized shower. It's like having your own private spa! Upstairs you'll find two bedrooms with shared Jack and Jill bath & a one-bedroom en-suite, perfect for guests. Finished LL has amazing rec room with custom bar, theatre room, exercise space and plenty of storage. Private outdoor patio. 3-car garage! Newer HVAC!