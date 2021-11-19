Welcome to 15309 Nooning Tree Ct, an immaculately maintained 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home located in the highly desired Nooning Tree subdivision in the heart of Chesterfield. Fantastic open layout with a dramatic 2-story great room full of natural light & wood burning fireplace that flows effortlessly into the breakfast room, updated kitchen, & family room; this home was designed to entertain! The huge kitchen has updated cabinetry, granite countertops, large island & breakfast bar; separate dining room & office! The large primary bedroom suite has two 9'x9' walk-in closets & a spa-like bathroom with dual vanities, oversized soaking tub & separate shower. All bedrooms are generously sized with large closets. Main floor laundry. The unfinished basement is clean & dry, perfect for storage or is ready to be finished! New hand-scraped hardwood flooring throughout the main level. Excellent Parkway Central Schools with quick access to Highway 40, close to shopping, restaurants, & Faust Park.
4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $659,900
